Bootleg Beatles will play key songs from the White Album in Buxton

Fab Four tribute act The Bootleg Beatles will mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic White Album when they play in Derbyshire.

A special segment of the show at Buxton Opera House on April 4 will include key tracks from that release, which the band are playing for the first time on this tour.

Formed from the original cast of London’s West End hit show ‘Beatlemania’, The Bootleg Beatles have become an institution with their recreation of hits from every era of the world’s most famous songbook.

Every tiny detail is meticulously covered from costumes to authentic period instruments, from their witty ‘Liverpudlian’ banter to their ‘inflection perfect’ vocal mimicry.

Since their inception in 1980, The Bootleg Beatles have performed hundreds of gigs across the globe.

Tickets for their Buxton show cost £32.50. Call 01298 72190 or book online