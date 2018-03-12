Boogie to the Bolan sound in 20th Century Boy

A hit musical inspired by the life of rock legend Marc Bolan is back on tour to mark the 40th anniversary of the rock legend’s untimely death.

20th Century Boy stars Oliver Award winner and West End star George Maguire (Sunny Afternoon).

The producers said: “We are delighted to welcome George Maguire back to the role of Marc. George has been involved with the show from the early workshop stages and has an incredibly close connection with the material.”

George and fellow performers bring 20th Century Boy to Buxton Opera House from March 19 to 21, to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel from April 13 to 15 and to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from May 22 to 26.

Featuring a new script by Nicky Graham and Colin Giffin, the production is directed by John Maher and features more than 20 classic Bolan hits.

The musical tells the life story of the legendary Bolan and his band T.Rex, exposing some of the myths and taking the audience on a tearful yet feel-good journey through Marc’s fascinating life which was cut short by a cruel twist of fate.

At his peak, Bolan was arguably the biggest rock star the UK had ever seen. Rocker, poet, electric warrior, king of glam and godfather of punk – Marc Bolan became a superstar and the press dubbed him “Bigger than the Beatles”.

Before his tragic death in 1977, a few days short of his 30th birthday, Bolan lived life at breakneck speed, creating a series of iconic images, a string of number one hits and an army of obsessive fans.

20th Century Boy is a glorious celebration of glam rock at its colourful best, showcasing some of the greatest songs ever written including Ride a White Swan, Metal Guru, I Love to Boogie and 20th Century Boy.