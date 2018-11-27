Bolsover singer-songwriter to perform at Warsop pub - and you can win a VIP package to be there

Bolsover singer-songwriter Anthony Parsons is set to perform in Warsop next month - and you could be there for free!

We've got a VIP package for two to give away for Anthony's gig at the Black Market Venue in Warsop on December 7.

Anthony Parsons

The package includes two tickets to the show, a backstage meet and greet with Anthony and two signed posters.

Anthony began his career by filming cover versions of popular songs and posting them on Youtube. He quickly gained a reputation for making the songs his own and he was spotted by US talent scout Laurie Lungo and producer Steve Luongo.



Since returning home to the UK, Anthony’s live shows have gone from strength-to-strength as he performs to thousands of people every year across the UK.



He is currently working on new music whilst also performing a select number of gigs in preparation for a full UK tour in 2019.



Doors for the gig on December 7 open at 6pm with the show starting at 7pm.

To be in with a chance of winning the VIP package, email your name, address and phone number to louise.cooper@jpimedia.co.uk.

The closing date is 3pm on December 4.