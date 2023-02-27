Blockbuster films you might not know were filmed in Derbyshire

With the Oscars just around the corner, we wanted to pay our own tribute to the role that Derbyshire has played in the movie industry
From Tom Cruise driving a train off a Derbyshire quarry in Mission Impossible, to backdrops for lavish period piece historical dramas like Pride and Prejudice, movie buffs can see find plenty of familiar settings in many cinema hits.
Here we look at some of the other big name stars and blockbuster films to hit the big screen that have used Derbyshire as the backdrop for their scenes...
1. Bridget Jones Diary
Although most of the film was shot in London, part of the movie was also shot in Derbyshire. It featured Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, Colin also featured in the BBC's famous 1995 TV series Pride and Prejudice which was shot at Sudbury Hall.
Photo: Gareth Cattermole
2. The Other Boleyn Girl
Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman both featured in the 2008 film The Other Boleyn Girl. Parts of the film were shot in Dovedale, Castleton and Haddon Hall, as well as at North Lees Hall.
Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL
3. Dam Busters
The 1955 film version of the intrepid bombing raid used the Derwent Reservoir as a stand in for the Ruhr valley in the film. The Reservoir was used by the real life pilots to practise dropping the bouncing bomb during the Second World War.
Photo: Christopher Furlong
4. The Princess Bride
Robin Wright featured in the Princess Bride in 1987, which was shot on location at Haddon Hall.
Photo: VALERY HACHE