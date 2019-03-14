Ben Fogle’s crocodile swim and other wild adventures are shared on his tour of Derbyshire theatres

Much-loved television adventurer Ben Fogle is in Derbyshire this month to share his tales from swimming with crocodiles to conquering Mount Everest.

Ben brings his Tales From The Wilderness talk to Buxton Opera House tonight (Thursday, March 14) and to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Friday, March 22.

Join him for an unforgettable evening of storytelling and adventure when he will recount his thrilling adventures.

If you like Ben’s TV shows then you’ll love this personal and intimate evening of inspiring stories from around the world.

Tickets for Buxton cost £28, call 01298 72190 or to book online click here

Tickets for Chesterfield cost £27.70. Call 01246 345222 or to book online click here