Bands march into Buxton for military tattoo

Buxton Military Tattoo marches back to the Devonshire Dome this weekend for its ninth year.

There will be two indoor performances on Saturday, July 7, at 2pm and 7pm.

The show promises to maintain its tradition of providing great entertainment and raising much needed funds for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity which is the Army’s national charity.

A spectacular line-up includes The Band of The Welsh Guards, The Band of The Mercian Regiment, The Band of Yorkshire Regiment and The Waterloo Pipes and Drums.

The military tattoo likes to encourage youngsters and will feature performances by 162 (Stockport) Squadron RAF Air Cadets Band and Stockport Sea Cadets.

The show builds up to a spectacular massed bands finale including the emotive Sunset ceremony and also Lone Piper.

Chris Thornton, Buxton Military Tattoo’s event manager, says “Our ninth year has come round so quickly and I am sure that we will again have a fabulous Tattoo showcasing the marvellous military bands that the UK can be so proud of. I am delighted that we have also managed to contribute over £82,000 to the army’s national charity.”

Tickets for the matinee are priced £19 (adult), £14 (under 16s). Tickets for the evening cost £20 (adult), £15 (under 16). To buy tickets, call 01298 72190.