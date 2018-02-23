Bakewell concert for award-winning singer Jez Lowe

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jez Lowe will be sharing his songs and guitar-playing with fans in Derbyshire.

He performs at Bakewell Town Hall on Saturday, March 3, where he will demonstrate why he has become one of the folk scene’s most popular performers.

Jez has played most British folk festivals over the years.

He received a double nomination in the BBC Folk Awards 2015 for folk singer of the year and best new song.

His reputation was cemented with his contributions to the BBC series The Radio Ballads, with a Sony Radio Award among the many accolades coming its way.

Half of the 15 songs on his album, The Ballad Beyond, are Radio Ballads songs recorded by their composer for the first time.

Jez’s concert in Bakewell on March 3 starts at 8pm. Tickets £12 or £8 (under 16s), available from the box office, tel. 01629 810152, or call the ticket hotline on 01773 853428.