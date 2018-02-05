Back to Bacharach salutes popular composer

Back to Bacharach celebrates the magical music of one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th Century.

Burt Bacharach, in conjunction with Hal David, penned some of the most memorable songs in musical history.

This exciting production visits Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Thursday, February 15, having toured the UK for more than two years.

Three of the finest West End singers will be accompanied by a live ten-piece band recreating Bacharach’s timeless hits.

Songs include Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur’s Theme, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat?, 24 Hours from Tulsa, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many more.

Tickets £23.50 and £22 (concessions). To book, call 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk