Award-winning author at The Snowman show

Treat your family to a truly magical experience with the iconic The Snowman film on big screen − brought to life by an accompanying live orchestra of some of the UK’s top musicians.

These extra special events include a rousing overture, a fun introduction to the orchestra and a performance of The Bear and the Piano − an exclusive animated film of the award-winning book, with accompanying orchestra and the silky-smooth voice of Joanna Lumley narrating.

Award-winning children’s author David Litchfield who created the picture book The Bear and the Piano and turned it into a film for this show will be attending a performance at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on December 5 at 7pm.

Performances will also take place at the Winding Wheel on December 5 at 1.30pm, December 6 at 11am and 1.30pm and at The Riverside Centre in Derby on December 7 at 1.30pm and 7pm and December 8 at 11am and 1.30pm.