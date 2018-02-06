Suttton ramblers head off to Alstonefield this weekend

Sunday, February 11 is the date for Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club’s latest outing.

The club would be pleased to welcome new members to an attractive ten-mile circular ramble from Alstonefield in Staffordshire.

The route will embrace a variety of White Peak scenery including attractive villages, old mines and Dovedale.

There are no lunchtime refreshments available so please ensure that you have adequate food and drink supplies for the day. As usual there will be a shorter walk option if preferred.

From Alstonefield you will pass by the Green Well, which was the original water supply for the village, and head west to the village of Wetton. There will be time for a brief stop to explore the village and take in the wooden figures and old stocks at the old police house.

Then head north towards Wetton Hill past the disused mines and onwards to Ecton Hill for a picnic lunch break, adjacent to the Ecton Hill mine wheelhouse, a National Trust property.

In the afternoon, turn east and traverse a number of fields before descending into Wolfscote Dale. After a pleasant walk alongside the River Dove, you will reach Gypsy Bank and make a short steep ascent out of the dale and return to Alstonefield via more field paths.

There should be time to enjoy well deserved refreshment in the George Inn in the village before boarding the coach for a 5.15pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick-up points between these locations. The coach fare is £10. For further information, please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471 or visit the club’s regularly updated website.