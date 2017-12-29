Storytelling cafe holds first session of 2018

Enjoy some stories to herald the New Year at the latest get-together of Matlock Storytelling Cafe on Friday, January 5.

Over the darkest nights of the winter, resident storytellers Rachel Murray and Gill Shimwell have been carefully incubating a clutch of precious tales.

Nurtured in the darkness, these tales will emerge blinking into the ever increasing light to entertain, delight, amuse and intrigue you.

A new year is upon us and the group’s tellers will be marking the event in style. Not only that but the Japanese New Year is almost upon us and as the coming year is the year of the rooster you can expect a few roosters to crop up.

Matlock Storytelling Cafe is a unique night out in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales. The candlelit tables foster a warm welcoming atmosphere. Soup, hot drinks and great cakes are available and you can bring your own booze.

Tickets are just £7, so come along to the Imperial Rooms, Imperial Road, Matlock.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.