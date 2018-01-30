Fancy having a go at this tasty recipe?

Leek and Cheese Seeded Flapjacks

(Makes 12)

Ingredients

75g unsalted butter; 1 leek shredded; 1 tomato finely chopped; 1/2 tsp smoked paprika; 30g mixed seeds; 175g oats; 1tbsp chopped parsley; 200g grated Cheddar cheese; 3 eggs, beaten; pinch of sea salt and black pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 190°C (Gas Mark 5 / 375°F). Grease and line a baking dish either 20cm square or use individual mini square or loaf tins to make flapjacks. Add butter, leek, tomato and smoked paprika to a saute pan or frying pan. Place on a low heat and cook gently for five minutes until leek has softened. Turn off the heat and allow mixture to cool slightly. Add remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly. Spoon the mixture into tin or individual tins and press firmly down with the back of a spoon. Bake in oven for 25 minutes until golden. Cool slightly. If using one tin lift flapjack onto a board and cut into pieces while warm. If using individual moulds allow flapjacks to cool for 10 minutes before removing and cooling on a wire rack.

Photo credit: www.british-leeks.co.uk