Plenty for writers to enjoy at QUAD in 2019

After a highly successful year of writing and publishing events in 2018, Derby-based arts centre QUAD will be welcoming even more activities for aspiring authors at the venue, starting with a packed programme of workshops and courses this January.

The year begins with a creative writing taster session, running from 10.30am-12.30pm on January 8, offering a great opportunity to flex your creative muscles as well as find out more about QUAD’s upcoming activities in 2019.

This will be followed by our How To Write A Novel workshop, with an afternoon and evening session on the 10th January – if you’ve made a New Year’s Resolution to get that book written, this session is a must.

Writers of science-fiction, fantasy and horror will want to check out a trio of courses led by Ruth De Haas – Writing Fantastic Tales, Fantastic Plots & Players and Fantastic Worlds. These sessions run on Saturdays from the 12th to 26th January, and participants can either book individual sessions or attend all three to explore the area in the most detail.

Those with an interest in getting their work on the airwaves will be well served by Sophie Sparham’s Writing For Radio course, running on Mondays for six weeks from January 21 to February 25. The course will cover format, genre, layout, compelling dialogue and much more throughout its run.

Authors with a novel completed, or in progress, might be interested in the four-week How to Get an Agent course, running Wednesdays from January 23 to February 13. Looking at what goes into a cover letter, how to write a great synopsis, how to research and find the right agent for you and more, this course is ideal for anyone looking to exploring publication with one of the major presses.

Finally, the popular Introduction to Creative Writing course will be returning on Wednesdays from January 23 to February 13. These afternoon sessions are ideal for anyone relatively new to writing and wanting to explore some of the key areas in the form, such as plot and characterization, dialogue, description, tense and perspective.

Alex Davis, literature officer at QUAD, said: “January is always an exciting time for new projects and to make a fresh start on writing, or to follow that New Year’s Resolution to finally put that story on paper! Whatever your personal goals for the year, there’s bound to be something on the QUAD schedule to fit the bill.”

All of the above courses can be booked from https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/get-creative or from QUAD box office on 01332 290606.

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons