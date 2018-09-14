Hear storyteller Michael in action at Matlock venue

Matlock Storytelling Cafe will hold a get-together on October 5 at the Imperial Rooms in the town.

Come and see the first guest storyteller of the new season, Michael O’Leary.

Based on the south coast, he will be visiting Matlock for one night only in order to bring his spellbinding performance of Intertidal.

Here be creatures betwixt land and sea; malefic mermaids playing bone harps, amphibious creatures of elder and marsh water in a land of corpse candles and signals in the dark, the funeral path that leads under the sea - these are stories from the places Mike goes on his storytelling journeys. That is - until he came to Matlock, which is high but not dry.

Mike uses pipes and flutes and his musical walking stick. An entrancing night is in the offing in the hands of a master storyteller.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £7 each.