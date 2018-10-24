Full house of TV judges announced for Strictly live dates in Nottingham and Sheffield

There’s FAB-U-LOUS news for Strictly Come Dancing fans with the announcement that all four TV judges from the hit BBC show will join the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing UK Arena Tour.

Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli will star alongside head TV judge Shirley Ballas - who makes her debut on the live extravaganza - for 29 supersized sparkle-filled shows fox-trotting around the country in January and February next year.

The awesome foursome will join tour host and 2016 Strictly winner Ore Oduba, at some of the biggest entertainment venues across the UK, including the Sheffield Fly DSA Arena on January 30-31 and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on February 5-6.

The live show will also be directed by Craig Revel Horwood and feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the award-winning BBC One show. Further casting announcements will be made over the coming weeks.

Shirley Ballas said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Darcey, Bruno and Craig on the Strictly live tour judging panel. I’ve heard so much about the amazing audiences at the arena shows and can’t wait to get the show on the road in January!”

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/strictly-come-dancing or via 0843 373 3000 for the Nottingham dates and www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by phone on 0114 256 5656 for the Sheffield dates.

Photo by Ray Burmiston