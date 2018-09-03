DVD review: Compelling crime drama in Keeping Faith

Welsh detective dramas have proved popular with TV viewers over the past few years, writes Tony Spittles.

First there was Hinterland as troubled DCI Tom Mathias (Richard Harrington) and his team cracked crime in and around Aberystwyth.

Then, earlier this year, there was the dark and brooding Hidden on BBC4, which was contrasted with some must-have tourist backdrops in Keeping Faith.

And if you missed this thrilling eight-part drama, which has just finished on BBC1, the whole series is now on DVD from Acorn Media International.

This hidden gem - starring Eve Myles (Broadchurch and Torchwood) in the title role who was acting at the double as the drama was filmed simultaneously in English and Welsh - proved to be BBC Wales’ top rating show in 20 years when it was originally aired as Un Bore Mercher.

Myles plays Faith Howells, a trendy, high-energy lawyer on maternity leave after the birth of her third child but finds her life and that of her family turned upside down when her husband and business partner Evan (Bradley Freegard from Under Milk Wood) mysteriously disappears.

Any chances of staying at home are shelved as she turns detective, taking huge risks to solve the mystery and protect her family.

But she soon discovers that her idyllic home town set on the estuary harbours many dark secrets that threaten the lives of her and the people she loves most.

The two-disc set, now on sale, priced at £24.99, also features behind-the-scenes footage of the series which was filmed in Carmarthen, Laugharne, the Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea. There are also five mini-features including an introduction to learning Welsh.