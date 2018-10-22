Ashdown to feature at special Derby Book Festival event

A special Derby Book Festival event with Paddy Ashdown, former leader of the Liberal Democrats, will be held on Tuesday, October 23, at 7.30pm in QUAD, Derby.

Lord Ashdown will be talking about his new book, Nein! Standing up to Hitler, 1935–1944.

The event, which starts at 7.30pm, will include a talk followed by a question and answer session.

Paddy Ashdown will also be signing copies of his book, which will be on sale from festival partners, Waterstones, at the event. Tickets cost £7 each can be booked online at www.derbybookfestival.co.uk/whats-on/ or in person or by phone at QUAD.

Based on newly released files, the repeated attempts of the plotters to warn the Allies about Hitler’s plans are revealed. The European Union we have today, and the central position of Germany within it, is the future envisaged by these plotters, for which they gave their lives.

The event is the first event organised by Derby Book Festival outside their main programme in June each year. The organisers plan to hold a number of other book related events in the run-up to next year’s festival.

The fifth Derby Book Festival will be held from May 31 to June 8, in venues across the city, including QUAD, Déda, Derby Theatre, Guildhall Theatre, Cathedral Quarter Hotel, the University of Derby and Derby Museums.

The festival programme will be available in April from all Festival venues, as well as Artboxes, all libraries and tourist offices. The Festival is organised in partnership with all the major arts and cultural partners in the city.