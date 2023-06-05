WIN! Tickets up for grabs to see Noel Gallagher, Madness and co at this year's Splendour Festival

This year's Splendour Festival is to be held on July 22 and 23.

With early bird tickets being snapped up in a few hours after the first announcement, which revealed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Madness as headliners, the festival is set to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer.

Splendour’s 15th anniversary is taking place at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, on July 22 and 23.

Joining headliners Madness on Saturday’s bill is Rudimental, one of the UK’s most successful dance acts, pop superstars Sugababes and critically acclaimed Everything Everything.

Also performing on Saturday will be headliners of the Confetti stage The Vaccines and Mercury Music Prize nominees The Coral.

The party doesn’t stop there, with Sunday’s line-up headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, as well as indie rock band The Kooks, party vibes from Confidence Man, Brit Award winner Sam Ryder, joyous high-energy music from frontman for Scissor Sisters Jake Shears, and DYLAN, one of the most relatable and sharp songwriters coming up right now, on the bill.

Across the park, visitors can enjoy laugh out loud performances on the comedy stage, entertainers out and about in the crowd, a fun fair, as well as a silent disco. There will also be a variety of food and drinks stalls located across the park to suit all tastes.

Check out the stacked line-up for Splendour’s 15th birthday online at www.splendourfestival.com.

Noel Gallagher (Photo by Matt Crockett)

Splendour tickets are: Adult Weekend £102; Adult Day £61; Youth Weekend £67; Youth Day £41 with discounts across all ticket types for city residents. VIP tickets are also available. Children aged 10 and under can attend for free with an accompanying adult.

To stay in touch with festival news follow Splendour at www.splendourfestival.com, via Facebook at

@splendourfestivalUK or on Twitter at @splendourfest

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our fantastic competition, answer this question correctly:

British pop veterans Madness are among the headliners at this year's Splendour Festival (Photo by Martin Parr)

Name the lead singer of British pop legends Madness.

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected]

The closing date for entries is Monday, July 3, at 12noon. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing your contact details to the promoters.

We have two tickets up for grabs to attend this year's Splendour Festival at Wollaton Park in Nottingham (Photo credit: Marcus Holdsworth)

The prize must be used at Splendour 2023 and cannot be postponed to any other year. The prize can’t be exchanged for a cash refund.

