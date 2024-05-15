WIN! Pair of tickets up for grabs for this summer's spectacular Rock And Bike Festival

Chart legends Showaddywaddy are among the star turns at this year's Rock And Bike Festival - and we have a pair of tickets to be won in our fantastic competition.

Rock And Bike Festival

​Notts Derby Showground, Long Eaton, July 11 to 13.

Tickets are selling fast for July's Rock and Bike Festival, which has found a new, permanent home – and you could win a special VIP pair of tickets for this year's spectacular 20th anniversary show in our fantastic competition.

The festival moved to the Notts Derby Showground on Longmoor Lane between Breaston and Long Eaton in 2023, where organisers have now been granted a permanent licence to hold the event, and this year runs from July 11 to 13.

And you could be there as winners of our exclusive competition.

The three-day extravaganza is headlined by rock ‘n’ roll legends Showaddywaddy with punk rock legends Anti-Nowhere League also added to a sparkling bill of acts.

There will also be the chance to enter a tattoo competition and the festival's famous Custom and Classic Bike and Trike Show and Competition on the Saturday, with cash prizes and trophies to be won.

Anyone who has a show-winning bike will be given a free pass for them and their bike to enter the event and also display in this year's Classic & Custom show. email your details and pics to [email protected]

In conjunction with the Rock and Bike Festival, we are giving away a pair of VIP tickets, including camping, along with a chance to pop backstage, meet and greet, and enjoy free drinks.

Simply tell us: What milestone anniversary did Showaddywaddy celebrate last year?

Email your answer to [email protected] with contact details and the lucky winner will be drawn on May 29 and informed.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win the prize, you must mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.

Pulling off the crepes and drapes look favoured by their 50s and 60s musical heroes, Showaddywaddy have racked up 10 top ten hits including Under The Moon Of Love which topped the charts in 1976.

Showaddywaddy have made their presence felt on the UK singles charts for a total of 209 weeks.

Queen tribute band Now I’m Here will also have a major slot.

Now I’m Here is named after a Queen single which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Returning to the festival will be Tom Jovi – the famous Benidorm Tom - who had a storming set at the Rock and Bike Festival last year, where he wowed the crowd with Tom Jones and Bon Jovi’s much-loved hit songs plus a few surprises.

Punk fans will love the return of Anti-Nowhere League, whose hits include a snarling version of Ralph McTell's Streets of London that spent five weeks in the UK charts with Metallica among the bands covering the single's controversial B-side So What.

So far, 23 bands have been booked to play across three stages including Floyd in the Flesh (Pink Floyd), A Foreigners Journey, local punk stars Hung Like Hanratty, High on DC, UK Chicago Blues Brothers, Volbeaten (Volbeat tribute), The Spirit Levellers, Midnite City, Rattus Inheritus (Stranglers tribute), Oasis Jam, Spam, Tick Tick Boom, Urban Hillbillys, Lazy Dog and Sexy Time.

The Rock & Bike Festival will also feature a fancy dress competition, an acoustic stage, a cinema tent, kids games and fairground rides.

And BEW Events will be bringing live male and female wrestling entertainment to the arena too.

Also, if you feel like reviving, take a sauna and cold plunge provided by Bristol Sauna Hub.

There will be a wide array of other stalls and caterers to satisfy all appetites.

Tickets are on sale, priced £60 whilst stocks last. To book, go to www.rockandbikefest.co.uk.

Every ticket includes free camping for the duration and children under 13 go free when accompanied by an adult.