What would a Netflix documentary centred around Chesterfield have to include?

Imagine this: Netflix, needing a hit new documentary, turns to Chesterfield for ideas – what do you think would be included?
Of course, this is all just a bit of fun, but if we missed any key points, let us know!
1. "Tescofield" - suggested by Alastair Deighton
Chesterfield is known for its abundance of supermarkets - and the Tesco on Lockoford Lane is huge - in fact, it's one of the biggest in Britain (with the biggest being found in Walkden in Salford).
2. The (non-existent) ice rink - suggested by Judi Davis
Though the council teased the idea of an ice rink, causing intrigue with many Chesterfield residents, they eventually went cold with the idea - causing a frosty backlash. Now, it's become a running joke across the town - the council definitely slipped up with this one!
3. Don "Pound a Bag Man" Hollingworth - suggested by Mark Finlay
The legendary "Pound a Bag Man" surely deserves a mention in a Chesterfield documentary - beloved across the town and a staple of Chesterfield market, he's sorely missed by residents. All together now: "Three for a pound, your strawberries!"
4. Saltergate Multi-Storey Car Park - suggested by Peter Wilson
Described as "horrible", "hideous" and "a carnbuncle" by its critics, Saltergate Car Park is nonetheless already a recognisable and well-known landmark in Chesterfield.
