Popular music haunt The Flowerpot in Derby resumes its gigs after the festive break on January 21, with Straighten Out, a band dedicated to recreating The Stranglers’ early years.

The authentic sound is helped by a Hammond organ, Minimoog synthesiser, growling bass sound and quirky guitar riffs. Listen out for the dual vocal ‘attack’ from the two frontmen in songs such as Peaches, Hanging Around, No More Heroes, 5 Minutes, The Raven, Walk On By, Down In The Sewer and many more.

Bassist Shaggy and keyboard player Mick ('The Doc') were together in previous Stranglers tribute band Four More Heroes.

Foo Fighters GB will be playing at The Flowerpot on January 27 and are credited with being the best UK tribute to the fiery rockers.

The band promise a show that replicates the true Foo Fighters’ sound. The group’s drummer, Russ Weller has a Gretch USA Custom Pink; one of only two such kits in the world, the other belonged to the late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins who died last year.

Established eight years ago, Foo Fighters GB has been rocking out at festivals and music venues ever since.

StillMarillion will play their fifth gig at The Flowerpot on February 3, when they pay tribute to the 80s when Marillion was fronted by Fish.

The band performs tracks from the first four Marillion albums, from the big hit singles such as Kayleigh, Lavender, Incommunicado and Sugar Mice, all the way through to classic album tracks such as Script For A Jester's Tear, Fugaz and other forgotten gems.

Four talented and experienced musicians accurately recreate the complex, intricate sounds of early Marillion while a vocalist with an authentic Scottish accent sings the songs with intense passion and emotion.

Performing throughout the UK, StillMarillion have garnered a loyal crowd, with some travelling the length of Europe to see the band. The band have, on occasion, shared the stage with Marillion's own Steve Rothery and Mark Kelly.