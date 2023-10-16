News you can trust since 1855
Take a look at these retro panto pictures as Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Winding Wheel gears up for another pantomine season

It is soon going to be panto season. Oh no it isn’t . . . oh yes it is.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST

This year Aladdin comes to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Winding Wheel with Cbeebies’ Nigel Clarke, Britain’s Got Talent’s Tony Rudd and Anne Hegerty from The Chase the stars of the show.

Down the years our town has had some cracking pantos and cracking names starring. Here we take a look at just some of the shows down the years.

You can share your favourite panto pictures, and memories, by emailing [email protected]

You can get your tickets to Aladdin here.

Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime. Pictured, from left, are Lee Latchford-Evans as Jack and Andrea Valls as Princess Jess.

1. Jack And The Beanstalk

Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime. Pictured, from left, are Lee Latchford-Evans as Jack and Andrea Valls as Princess Jess. Photo: Rachel Atkins

The Adult Panto: Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods at the Pomegranate Theatre.

2. The Adult Panto: Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods

The Adult Panto: Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods at the Pomegranate Theatre. Photo: Submitted

The cast of Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime. Pictured from left are Lee Latchford-Evans as Jack, Andrea Valls as Princess Jess, Simon Howe as Dame Trott and Paul Eastwood as Simon Trott.

3. Jack And The Beanstalk

The cast of Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime. Pictured from left are Lee Latchford-Evans as Jack, Andrea Valls as Princess Jess, Simon Howe as Dame Trott and Paul Eastwood as Simon Trott. Photo: Rachel Atkins

The cast of Cinderella, which starred Rhydian Roberts and Naomi Wilkinson.

4. Cinderella

The cast of Cinderella, which starred Rhydian Roberts and Naomi Wilkinson. Photo: Rachel Atkins

