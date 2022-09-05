Sitar star Ustad Dharambir Singh plays at Derby Season of Light family festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strings of Time will play at Deda in Chapel Street, Derby, on September 10.

The Derby Season of Light (DSOL will run between September and December, coinciding with the festivals of Diwali, Bonfire Night, Hanukkah, Christmas and the preparations for Chinest New Year which share the common theme of light. This year, the festival will also mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The festival will launch with a unique concert ‘Strings of Time’ on Saturday, September 10, at Déda in Chapel Street.

It will feature a renowned Indian classical musician, the sitar maestro Ustad Dharambir Singh MBE, and his disciple Roopa Panesar who will perform together on stage for the first

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

time in Derby alongside Tanpura player Gunwant Kaur and one of the UK’s finest percussionists, Ustad Shahbaz Hussain on tabla.

The programme will include a melodious exchange of musical ragas in the Hindustani tradition of North India.

Surtal Arts’ chair Nisha Nath, who is a celebrated South Asian dance artist, explained: “We are extremely honoured to have Ustad Dharambir Singh and his renowned pupil Roopa

Panesar who are two of the UK’s renowned sitar maestros.

“It is rare for a teacher and student of this calibre to perform together and, joined by Ustad Shahbaz Hussain, they also bring a unifying message of love and friendship by representing

both the nations of India and Pakistan in the spirit of freedom and peace.

“The concert is therefore the perfect launch for this year’s Derby Season of Light which celebrates the diversity and cohesion of the 182 cultural communities in our city and county

through various arts activities and events.”

Miss Nath continued: “Last year’s Derby Season of Light had a huge impact on the city with around 15,000 experiencing our events both in person and online from as far away as India

and the USA.

“This year we will continue to make concerts such as ‘Strings of Time’ available online so that everyone can enjoy such events but we are holding many more in-person activities and

performances including a storytelling tour and Bollywood flash mobs in Derby and Belper.

“The highlight of the festival programme will undoubtedly be the Derby Lantern Parade in November, made up of hundreds of people from schools and community carrying lanterns

they’ve made themselves at our workshops, leading the way to the Christmas Lights Switch On event.

“There will also be several new elements to the festival this year including a wonderful lantern sculpture trail designed by students at the University of Derby that connects our city

centre with Normanton, the diverse cultural hub of Derby. We want all the communities of Derby to feel part of DSOL and celebrate of being one city.”

Tickets for Strings of Time concert on September 10cost £12 for concessions and £5 for live streaming are available at www.deda.uk.com/whats-on/strings-of-time .