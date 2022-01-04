Walter Trout will play at Buxton Opera House on January 16, 2022.

With nearly 30 solo albums under his belt, he will be spoilt for choice in selecting his setlist when he plays at Buxton Opera House on January 16, 2022.

Walter’s career has been five decades in the making and he’s shared the stage with the likes of John Lee Hooker, Lowell Fulson and Joe Tex.

He has performed in John Mayall’s Bluebreakers and in Canned Heat.

Leaving the Bluesbreakers to go solo in 1989, Walter released his first solo album Life in the Jungle to critical acclaim with The Times calling it "the greatest album in the history of the blues-rock genre."

In 2014 Walter had a liver transplant and was confined to a hospital bed for eight monthsduring which time he suffered brain damage. He had to relearn how to speak, walk and play the guitar. A year later, he was back on tour with his album Battle Scars.

The singer-songwriter has picked up multiple awards including one for Battle Scars among the four Blues Music Awards which he has won. In the British Blues Awards Walter was voted Overseas Artist of the Year for three years on the trot (2013-2015).

Walter is consistently in the top ten of greatest musicians polls. Planet Rock put him at number five in the greatest blues artists of all time and in the BBC LIsteners’ Poll of 1993, Walter tied with Brian May for fifth place.