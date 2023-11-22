See the legendary Showaddywaddy at the 2024 Rock and Bike Festival in Long Eaton.

Longmoor Lane, Long Eaton, July 11 to 13, 2024.

The festival is celebrating being granted a permanent licence to host the event at its new home in Long Eaton and will return to mark its 20th anniversary in July.

The festival has moved around a number of homes down the years and initially faced some resistance from residents last year following negative publicity, though has now won everyone over after no problems at the July 2023 event, which received much praise for its organisation.

The 2024 festival, celebrating its 20th anniversary year features a wide range of bands/acts.

In light of their 50th anniversary, the legendary Showaddywaddy, will be taking centre stage over the weekend, along with Queen (Now I'm Here), a tribute band named after a Queen single also celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, and world famous Benidorm Tom (Tom Jovi).

Other acts booked so far include Floyd in the Flesh (Pink Floyd), A Foreigners Journey, Hung Like Hanratty, UK Chicago Blues Brothers, Volbeaten (Volbeat tribute), The Spirit Levellers, The Spontanes, Rattus Inheritus (Stranglers tribute), Spam, Urban Hillbillys, plus many more top acts still to come, including some local young talent.

There will also be the Custom & Classic Motorcycle show on the Saturday with prizes and trophies to be won and a wide array of stalls, caterers and children's activities including fairground rides.

This great value family friendly event has Early Bird Weekend Tickets already available at only £60 (including free camping) by emailing [email protected].