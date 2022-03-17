Powerful love story opera Aida will light up Derbyshire stage

Aida will be performed by Russian State Opera at Buxton Opera House on March 26, 2022.

Aida is a moving love story that overflows with emotion. The princess of Ethiopia (Aida) falls in love with the Egyptian army general Radames who is also besotted with Aida. Radames is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia by the king and Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and her country.Aria such as ‘Se quel Guerrier io fossi!’ sung by Radames in the first act is one of the most famous arias of the operatic world. The most powerful melody comes in the second part of the opera in the form of Triumphal March to highlight victory and triumph.

The production will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Russian State Opera was presenting the premiere of Aida across the country in February 2020 when the tour came to an abrupt end with devastating effects for the theatres, producer and the artists. Fast forward to today, and all three parties are still recovering from the effects of the corona pandemic, as especially the arts sector was the most affected.After lots of risk assessment and travel restrictions analysis, Amande Concerts producers decided to move on past the pandemic and start touring again.

Alexej Ignatow, producer of Russian State Opera said: “It is of no surprise that we were hit hard during the last two years. Together with the local theatres, we now hope that the worst is behind us and we slowly can return to normality. We are excited to be back in the theatre and also hope that the local audiences will come in numbers to support us and this amazing classical art. Maybe, who knows, but the pandemic will serve as a restart to the opera genre.”

Amande Concerts, producer of The Russian State Ballet and Opera House, has two decades of experience in delivering shows to British audiences.

Since 2001 the company has presented the ballets Swan Lake, Nutcracker, Giselle, Romeo & Juliet, Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote and operas such as Carmen, La Traviata, Madama Butterfly, La Boheme and Rigoletto as well as shows like Big Ballet, Russian Cossacks and many more.