Organisers say Ripley Music Festival will go ahead - but on a smaller scale
Bosses at a Derbyshire music festival have vowed the show will go on in the face of Covid restrictions – albeit on a smaller scale.
Ripley Music Festival’s main three-day Crossley Park event, due to take place from July 9-11, has had to be cancelled, but, organisers said, there is “still plenty to enjoy” with the festival “still on, but on a smaller scale”.
The festival returns this year, after a year’s break due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a “a fantastic line-up”.
A festival spokesman said: “With the help of some of Ripley’s wonderful landlords, the committee has put together a fantastic line up of free music for all to enjoy.”
Events will take place from July 3-11.
Coun Steve Freeborn, festival chairman and founder and a member of Ripley Town Council, said: “We are disappointed the Crossley Park and classical events cannot take place this year, but, given the Covid situation, we are thrilled the events that have been organised are happening.
“We will be back in full next year and hope everyone enjoys this year’s events – and keep looking at the festival’s Facebook page because more events are being arranged.”
The festival is a not-for-profit community event which “has brought music to the forefront in the local community for the past 20 years”.
This year’s schedule includes:
Saturday, July 3, 6pm, Honeypot, Peasehill, Ripley: Crossroads, an Eric Clapton/Cream tribute band;
Thursday, July 8, 7.30pm, Pear Tree Hotel, Derby Road, Ripley: Kellys Heroes, Celtic folk;
Friday, July 9, 5pm, The George Inn, Lowes Hill, Ripley: open mic night;
July 9, 7.30pm, Pear Tree Hotel: LickSquid, pop/rock floor fillers;
July 9, 9pm, The Thorn Tree, Market Place, Ripley: Zephyr-4, 1960s’ beat group;
July 9, 9pm, The Three Horse Shoes, Market Place, Ripley: Twisted Biscuit, punk, ska and metal;
Saturday, July 10, 1-6pm, Waingroves community woodland: Folk in the Wood;
July 10, 6pm, Honeypot: Dizzy Lizzy, Thin Lizzy tribute band;
July 10, 9pm, Holly Bush, Brook Lane, Marehay: Lords of Valhalla, Viking Rock;
Sunday, July 11, 5pm, Pear Tree Hotel: No Damn Clue, chilled rock covers;
July 11, 8pm, Holly Bush: Jam night, festival finale with local talent.