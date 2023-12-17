Nominees have been announced for the MOBO Awards which will be held for the first time in Sheffield.

The prestigious celebration of black music and culture will take place at the Utilita Arena on February 7, 2024.

Female artists and groups are leading nominees across top MOBO Awards categories, including Album of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Newcomer and more. PinkPantheress is tipped once again for Best Female Act after she won this category in 2022, and is also up for Song Of The Year and Best Electronic/Dance Act. RAYE is up for Best Female Act, Album of the Year and Song of The Year for Escapism released with American rapper 070 Shake.

Acclaimed rapper Little Simz takes the joint lead with four nominations, equal to fellow rapper and collaborator, Stormzy. Simz has been nominated for Best Female Act, Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Hip Hop Act. Simz won big at last year’s ceremony in London, taking Album of the Year in a joint win with Knucks, which saw a tie for the first time in MOBO history.

Stormzy is nominated for Best Male Act, Album of The Year, Song of The Year, Video of The Year. The widely celebrated MC has won a MOBO Award a record six times, including being the first ever recipient of Best Grime Act when the category was introduced by MOBO in 2014.

One of the UK’s most exciting MCs, Central Cee is up for Best Male Act, Song of The Year and Best Drill Act. He’s been championed by MOBO for years, having won twice in 2021 and 2022, and was tipped by MOBO with his first ever award nominations in 2021. J Hus, the London rapper who has had a career defining year with the release of his third album Beautiful and Brutal Yard, is also on three nominations; Best Male Act, Album of The Year and Song of The Year.

In the Best African Act category, MOBO recognises some of the newer acts who have been thriving in the past year - from South African artist Tyla whose viral hit Water became her first Top 40 single and her first-ever Number 1 on the UK's Official Afrobeats Chart, to record-breaking Nigerian rapper and singer Rema who is also tipped, as well as Benin-born Nigerian singer/songwriter Ayra Starr who headlined her debut world tour this year.

Over in the Best Dance/Electronic Act category, the women dominate; Aluna, 2022 winner Nia Archives, PinkPantheress, Shygirl and TSHA are all female artists nominated, as well as the Manchester-based DJ and producer, Salute.

MOBO is proud to continue the Best Alternative Music Act and Best Dance/Electronic Act categories for the second year in acknowledgement of the breadth and depth of music of black origin. The Best Alternative Music Act category is in recognition of artists who identify as indie, rock, punk or alternative as their primary genre; while the returning Best Dance/Electronic Act (originally Best Dance Act in 1996) category recognises artists who perform music within the genres of Jungle, Drum & Bass, House, Techno, Afro House, Amapiano, Dubstep, Garage, Disco, Electro, Dance-pop.

Its 25-year legacy has seen MOBO establish a pivotal role in supporting the growth of British black music on a global scale, championing homegrown talent and setting the standard in Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Grime, Drill, Gospel, Jazz, Reggae, Garage, Drum & Bass and beyond.