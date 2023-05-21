Madness will be supported by Lighting Seeds during their C'est La Vie tour which will visit arenas in Sheffield and Nottingham during the winter of 2023.

Nineties hit-makers Lightning Seeds have been confirmed as special guests for the shows at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on December 5 and Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on December 14, 2023.

Known for their raucous live sets, the C’est La Vie tour will be teeming with hits from Madness’s back catalogue such as Baggy Trousers, House Of Fun and One Step Beyond alongside songs from the forthcoming new album.

Lightning Seeds produced some of the most well-known tracks of the 1990s including Life of Riley, Lucky You and Pure.

Madness said: “WOT-a-tour this promises to be! We can’t wait to be back out on the road, doing what we love best.”

Throughout their career, Madness have had ten UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast - the most watched TV music event of 2018.

Madness famously emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 70s and recently released a three-part original docu series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture.