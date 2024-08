Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I have been a user of X (formerly Twitter) for many years. No longer.

X has been a useful means of keeping up to date with information from, among others, local newspapers, councils and police.However, the actions of its owner, Elon Musk, such as giving a platform to those who seek to divide this country, and tweeting baseless accusations of two-tier policing, are unacceptable and inexcusable.

I, and I suspect many others, have deleted X from my phone.It won't hurt to wait a few hours and get my updates from other sources.

Simon Redmore

Matlock

