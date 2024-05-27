Si King is one of the many stars appearing at this year's events.

​BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer are to return to Birmingham’s NEC this year from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16 – and we have a pair of tickets up for grabs for the Sunday in our latest fantastic competition.

​Bringing together the nation’s favourite chefs, this year’s show boasts an impressive line-up, including live sessions from Adam Frost, Frances Tophill and Joe Swift at BBC Gardeners’ World Live, alongside Si King, Gennaro Contaldo and Lisa Faulkner at Good Food Show Summer on Sunday.

Across the remaining show days, visitors can look forward to Monty Don and Carol Klein at BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Nadiya Hussain, James Martin, Michel Roux at Good Food Show Summer.

Alongside sessions from a host of famous faces, highlights for BBC Gardeners’ World Live include The Chef’s Table Show Garden, designed by BBC Two Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost, which offers heaps of plot-to-plate inspiration, with additional live talks and demos from renowned chefs and experts including Glynn Purnell and other guests.

Additionally, green-fingered guests can discover more gardening ideas at the Show Gardens and Beautiful Borders. Visitors to the Floral Marquee will be able to see the International Orchid Show, as well as explore the new Urban Gardening Area, plus the House Plant Market.

With entry to Good Food Show Summer included as part of this day out, visitors can discover how to enhance their summer dishes for dinner parties and BBQs this season, with live demos taking place throughout the show in the Big Kitchen.

Plus, visitors can take a seat in the Summer Kitchen to see firm favourites Becky Excell and Ruby Bhogal, plus newcomers Dina Macki, Max La Manna, and Nathan Anthony from Bored of Lunch.

At the Let’s Talk Food Stage visitors can watch their culinary heroes reveal their top tips and tricks in the kitchen. With a host of tastings and workshops, book signings and new and exciting products to explore in the Producers Village, there’s plenty of foodie fun to be had at this year’s show.

For more information on BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer, visit www.bbcgardenersworldlive.com or www.goodfoodshow.com

For your chance to win two tickets to Sunday’s BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer, answer the following question correctly: Si King is famous as half of which much-loved TV duo?

Email your answer, name, address and contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries is Monday June 3, at 9am. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions are available on our website.

To be eligible to win the prize, mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.

The prize is valid for two people to attend BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The prize is entry to Sunday’s show only and cannot be swapped to another show date.

Travel and accommodation expenses are not included, and the winner will be required to make their own travel arrangements to and from NEC Birmingham, North Ave, Marston Green, Birmingham, B40 1NT.

The prize includes entry to the show only and does not include theatre tickets, workshop tickets or any optional extras.

The winners will be picked at random and notified via email on June 3.

Contact information will be supplied to a third party who will send your winning tickets electronically via email.

