Fans gutted as Tramlines makes three huge changes to festival lineup over Covid restrictions

Australian band DMAs, Irish singer and rapper Biig Piigg and rock band Pale Waves are no longer able to perform at the popular festival, with organisers blaming ‘travel restrictions’.

But the line-up for the sell-out weekend event, to be held from July 23-25, has been announced, with The Streets, The Kooks, The Sherlocks, Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft, Dizzee Rascal and Tom Walkers all confirmed.

After the announcement the festival would be allowed to go ahead, organisers said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring you the biggest and best party Sheffield deserves.

“The 2021 event has been two years in the making and we’re pretty sure it’s going to be one to remember.

“We’ve added new artists, top-notch comedy, a new venue for 2021 ‘The Open Arms’, Speakers Corner artists, weird and wonderful cabaret acts, Apply to Play winners and late night DJs.

“Unfortunately DMAs, Biig Piig and Pale Waves can no longer join us due to travel restrictions.

“New artists include Circa Waves, R.A.E, Billy Nomates, Saint Raymond, Otis Mensah, Sophie and The Giants, Talk Show plus all ‘apply to play’ winner.

“BBC Introducing Sheffield have also curated The Leadmill stage featuring sets from the best up and coming talent Yorkshire has to offer, artists include Holly Redford Jones, Chloe Cattell, Weedipus, Yusuf Yellow,

“We’re super chuffed to announce the ‘T’Other stage Comedy’ takeover, including top billing comedians Joel Dommett, Milton Jones, Shappi Khorsandi, Emmanuel Sonubi, Jojo Sutherland, Ivo Graham and Tom Ward. The stage will be hosted by Compere Matt Reed. You all deserve a reyt good laugh and we’ve definitely got you covered.”

Waiting list in operation

Tickets for the festival have sold out, but a waiting list is operating.

The festival will be held at Hillsborough Park as part of the Government’s events research programme.

There had been fears it would have to be cancelled for a second year running due to Covid-19.