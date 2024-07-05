Enjoy an extravaganza of entertainment at this year's Rock And Bike Festival

Showaddywaddy are among the many entertaining acts at this year's Rock And Bike Festival.

Rock And Bike Festival

Notts Derby Showground, Longmoor Lane, Long Eaton, July 11 to 13.

The three-day extravaganza is headlined by rock ‘n’ roll legends Showaddywaddy with punk rock legends Anti-Nowhere League also on the sparkling bill of acts.

There will also be the chance to enter a Tattoo competition and the festival's famous Custom and Classic Bike and Trike Show and Competition on the Saturday with cash prizes and trophies to be won.

Pulling off the crepes and drapes look favoured by their 50s and 60s musical heroes, Showaddywaddy have racked up 10 top ten hits including Under The Moon Of Love, which topped the charts in 1976. Showaddywaddy have made their presence felt on the UK singles charts for a total of 209 weeks.

Queen tribute band Now I’m Here will also have a major slot. Now I’m Here is named after a Queen single which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Returning to the festival will be Tom Jovi – the famous Benidorm Tom - who had a storming set at the Rock and Bike Festival last year, where he wowed the crowd with Tom Jones and Bon Jovi’s much-loved hit songs plus a few surprises.

Punk fans will love the return of Anti-Nowhere League, whose hits include a snarling version of Ralph McTell's Streets of London that spent five weeks in the UK charts with Metallica among the bands covering the single's controversial B-side So What.

Bands booked to play across three stages include Floyd in the Flesh (Pink Floyd), A Foreigners Journey, local punk stars Hung Like Hanratty, High on DC, UK Chicago Blues Brothers, Volbeaten (Volbeat tribute), The Spirit Levellers, Midnite City, Ultimate Whitesnake, Oasis Jam, Spam, Tick Tick Boom, Urban Hillbillys. Lazy Dog and Sexy Time.

The Rock & Bike Festival will also feature a fancy dress competition, an acoustic stage, a cinema tent, kids games and fairground rides.