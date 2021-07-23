The acclaimed ice-dance spectacular has announced a Christmas return to Sheffield Arena.

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero is described as “a magical medley of classic and modern tales including Moana, Tangled and Frozen”.

A spokesman said: “Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales.

“Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza.

“See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder and find her own identity.

“Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf, as they sing captivating songs like Let it Go and In Summer.

"Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an ‘80s pop montage.

Mickey Mouse sets the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero.

“Get tangled up with a chorus of rowdy inhabitants of the Snuggly Duckling when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the floating lights and relive a ‘Tale as Old as Time’, when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take centre stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to Be Our Guest.”

‘Leading the way’

Disney On Ice returns to Sheffield Arena for eight performances from Thursday-Sunday, December 16-19, 2021.

Frozen's Queen Elsa is among the stars of Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero.

Kenneth Feld, Feld Entertainment chairman and chief executive officer, said: “We’re excited Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families the opportunity to make memories and experience live family entertainment.

“We were the first live touring family entertainment company to come back at a reduced capacity in the US, with more than a million people attending our live events since October 2020.

“We’ve been learning and leading the way to return to full capacity in a responsible manner for our fans, staff and the industry.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 30, from 9am, at sheffieldarena.co.uk

Catch up with Maui and Moana at Disney On Ice.