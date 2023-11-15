Derbyshire gigs: Tribute bands playing in Chesterfield, Hasland, Matlock and Derby
November 24
Brew Droop play at beer festival. Rose and Crown, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Wicked Son. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
James Scanlan. Brampton Social Club, Chesterfield.
Lee Paver. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
A Band Called Malice (tribute to The Jam). Hasland Club.
Trinity Road. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.
Straight Bends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Tim Hoad. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Strange Days. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Relentless. Soldiers and Sailors, Tamworth Road, Long Eaton.
November 25
Bon Giovi (tribute to Bon Jovi). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Groovy Cats. Rose and Crown, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Dfacto. Hasland Club, Hasland.
Freeway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. Elmton Road Social Club, Creswell.
Cage Of Crows, Sticky Bones Jones. The Queens Head, Belper.
The Rogue Embers. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Verbal Warning. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
The Houghton Weavers. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Itchycoo. Smalley Common Top Club, Smalley Common, near Ilkeston.
Dizzy Lizzy (tribute to Thin Lizzy). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Sweet Electric. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Bradley Johnson. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.
November 26
Nudus Acoustic. Rose and Crown, Brampton, Chesterfield.
The ABBA Party Band. Village Club, Spondon, 3pm start.
Tuesday's Child. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.
ModStory. The Xchange. Grosvenor Road, Ripley.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Shalamar. Buxton Opera House.
Kris Drever. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Beans On Toast. Annie's Burger Shack, Friary Street, Derby.
Lords & The New Creatures. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.