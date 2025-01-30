The Doors Alive will be playing at The Flowerpot, Derby on February 8.

Tribute bands are making tracks for one of Derbyshire’s longest serving music venues in its landmark year.

The Flowerpot in Derby has got its 30th anniversary off to a cracking start with its first three shows of the year – StillMarillion, Foo Fighters GB and AC/DC UK selling out.

But there’s still tickets available for the following gigs which offer a variety of music to suit all tastes.

The Doors Alive recreate the sound, look, presence and magic of a real 1960s’ concert by The Doors with classic hits such as Light My Fire, When The Music’s Over, Riders On The Storm, The End and many more. If you love the music of The Doors, don’t miss the opportunity to watch The Doors Alive at The Flowerpot on February 8.

Straighten Out are renowned as the world’s premier Stranglers tribute band. Their setlist includes Peaches, Hanging Around, No More Heroes, 5 Minutes, The Raven, Walk On By, Down In The Sewer and many more as they cover the Stranglers’ early classic albums. Fans can watch Straighten Out raise the roof of The Flowerpot on February 15.

Fred Zeppelin was formed 32 years ago and during their career have had the honour of Led Zeppelin’s frontman Robert Plant attending three of their gigs and John Bonham’s son Jason jamming with them on stage. The tribute band’s audience members have included Magnum’s frontman Bob Catley, Whitesnake’s guitarist Mel Galley, Slade’s bassist Jimmy Lea and Roy Wood who was the main man of The Move and Wizzard. Fred Zeppelin were named as one of top ten best live bands to see in a Kerrang readers poll – the only tribute band listed in any category. You can catch Fred Zeppelin at The Flowerpot on February 21.

Small Fakers are the only Small Faces tribute band in the world and will playing at The Flowerpot on February 22. They have performed with original Small Faces keyboard player Jimmy Winston and orginal drummer Kenney Jones who has also played with Rod Stewart and The Faces and The Who.

Moretallica hit The Flowerpot on February 28, performing songs from all 11 of Metallica’s original studio albums. Renowned as the hardest hitting, most exciting Metallica tribute act in the Midlands, the band was formed 13 years ago and comprises of players with a total of more than 50 years pro and semi-pro experience.

Who’s Next get March off to a rocking start by capturing a point in time when many believe that The Who were the greatest rock and roll band in the world. This live show aims to recreate the early 1970s in a time capsule ride back to the days of Live at Leeds, The Isle of Wight Festival, Tanglewood and the Fillmore shows. In their March 1 gig at The Flowerpot, the tribute band will play adrenaline-fuelled Mod classics such as I Can't Explain, Substitute and Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere, the psychedelic Pinball Wizard, Sparks and Amazing Journey and rock anthems like My Generation, Baba O’Riley and a show-stopping version of Won't Get Fooled Again.

Just Radiohead will showcase tracks from Radiohead’s explosive post-grunge debut of Pablo Honey through to the beautiful and most recent art-rock album release A Moon Shaped Pool when they perform at The Flowerpot on March 7.

A tribute to the kings of reggae UB40 hits The Flowerpot on March 8 in the form of The UB40 Experience. The band frequently have UB40 members guesting at their live shows including legendary founder and sax player Brian Travers, trumpet player Laurence Parry and kyboard player Tony Mullins.

Tickets for all gigs are available online at www.rawpromo.co.uk or buy from The Flowerpot. For further information, call Raw Promotions on 01332 834438.