The 18-date UK tour will now take place in September 2022 – having already been rescheduled from October 2020 to September 2021 – and will see him perform hits spanning over his entire repertoire.

In a message to fans, David said: “I’m really disappointed to have to reschedule the tour this September.

“However, with rising cases of coronavirus we feel the risks to our audience and the touring party are too great.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I hope you understand, health is too important,hopefully see you next year.”

David, who celebrates his 74th birthday on July 23, shot to fame as Jesus in musical Godspell in 1971, aged just 23.

Since then, he has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined theatre, composing, films and television – including as the head of the Moon family in hit BBC soap opera EastEnders – as well as music.

He has written, recorded and produced albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide and had 23 top-30 singles in Britain alone, including chart-toppers Gonna Make You a Star and Hold Me Close.

He continues to make music, including 2013 album Reflections, while in June last year he released his new studio album Unplayed Hits, featuring 18 tracks rarely played live or on the radio.

Original tickets remain valid for the new rescheduled 2022 UK dates, which include shows at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on September 5, 2022, and Sheffield City Hall on September 10, 2022.

Tickets are available from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

David Essex has rescheduled his UK tour for the second time - and will now play Sheffield and Nottingham in September 2022.