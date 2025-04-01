Classical music trio returns to Chesterfield following sell-out concert
Three talented musicians will be returning to Chesterfield to perform classical music after attracting a sell-out audience for their previous appearance.
The St James Trio, composed of violinists Jeremy Sampson and John Smart and pianist George Parsons, will play at St Leonard’s Church, Spital on April 26 at 7.30pm. George, a resident of Spital, and his fellow musicians last played in Chesterfield two years ago.
They formed in 2021 for their first concert at the London church of St James, Muswell Hill.
Tickets for the Chesterfield concert cost £15, available from the website www.spitalarts.org, email: [email protected] or call 01246 220741
