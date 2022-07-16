Chesterfield Pride 2022: When is it? Where does it start? Who is performing? - plus everything else you need to know

Girls Aloud icon Nadine Coyle (left) will headline the main stage at Chesterfield Pride 2022.

It promises to be a cracking event of celebrations and music with a big crowd expected.

Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where – the festivities take place on Stand Road Park, Chesterfield, between noon and 7pm.

Headline act – Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle is set to headline on the main stage. The Main Stage will see the biggest ever line up of artists including Denise Pearson (lead singer from Five Star), S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara, 80’s heartthrob Nathan Moore, the Queen of Clubland Kelly Llorenna and Dene Michael of Black Lace.

How to get tickets – Tickets can be bought from skiddle and start at just £5 (+booking fee)

Facilities – On-site catering and on-site light refreshments, public toilets

Parking – free Parking - Limited on street parking available

Dogs – Dogs not allowed (except guidedogs)

Directions – From North/South Leave M1 motorway at junction 29 and follow A617 to Chesterfield (approx 4 miles). At roundabout select right hand lane and take 3rd exit (A61) towards Sheffield. At next roundabout (traffic light controlled, Tesco) select left hand lane and take 1st exit. At next roundabout take 2nd exit (Peveril Road). Follow road for approx ½ mile and Recreation Ground on right at junction with Park Road.

From East Follow A617 to M1 motorway junction, then follow route from North/South.

From West Follow A619 to Chesterfield. At traffic light controlled roundabout (Matalan) select middle lane and take 3rd exit. Keep in left lane and, at traffic lights, go straight on. At roundabout select middle lane and take 2nd exit (A632). Turn immediately left into slip road to A61. At next roundabout (traffic light controlled, Tesco) select left hand lane and take 1st exit. At next roundabout take 2nd exit (Peveril Road). Follow road for approx ½ mile and Recreation Ground on right at junction with Park Road.

Nearest Train Station Chesterfield - 1½ mile away

Buses 25, 50 from Chesterfield town centre.