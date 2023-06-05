News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield crowd go wild for retro music at '90s reunion event

Hordes of retro music-loving fans in Chesterfield turned back time to celebrate the era of venues such as the Bradbury Club and Xanadu.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST

The latest 90s Reunion proved a big hit at Real Time Live which has hosted several such events over the past two years.

Neil Anderson began organising the retro music nights after the success of his Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield book.

Author Neil said: “The 90s was a great time to be growing up in Chesterfield and the interest in the events really proves it!”

The next 90s Reunion is scheduled for Friday, December 8, at 8pm. Tickets cost £11, available online at https://bit.ly/The90sPartyChesterfieldRealTimeLiveDec2023

The Nineties reunion turned back the clock

1. Nineties reunion

The Nineties reunion turned back the clock Photo: Submitted

All dressed up for party time at the '90s Reunion night.

2. '90s night

All dressed up for party time at the '90s Reunion night. Photo: Glenn Ashley

Happy faces on a night of retro music and reminiscences.

3. '90s night

Happy faces on a night of retro music and reminiscences. Photo: Glenn Ashley

Singing along to the songs from 30 years ago.

4. '90s night

Singing along to the songs from 30 years ago. Photo: Glenn Ashley

