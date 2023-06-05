Hordes of retro music-loving fans in Chesterfield turned back time to celebrate the era of venues such as the Bradbury Club and Xanadu.

The latest 90s Reunion proved a big hit at Real Time Live which has hosted several such events over the past two years.

Neil Anderson began organising the retro music nights after the success of his Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield book.

Author Neil said: “The 90s was a great time to be growing up in Chesterfield and the interest in the events really proves it!”

The next 90s Reunion is scheduled for Friday, December 8, at 8pm. Tickets cost £11, available online at https://bit.ly/The90sPartyChesterfieldRealTimeLiveDec2023

Nineties reunion The Nineties reunion turned back the clock

'90s night All dressed up for party time at the '90s Reunion night.

'90s night Happy faces on a night of retro music and reminiscences.

'90s night Singing along to the songs from 30 years ago.

