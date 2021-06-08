A spokesman said: “Artists and organisers hope the emotive cover finds the passion of the terraces and raises vital funds for the UK’s suffering live venue community.

“Each artist has pledged their time and energies to raise money for the survival of an industry that has given them their voices.”

Funds raised from the single will go the Music Venues Trust and its #saveourvenues campaign.

Peter Hooton, of The Farm, said: “Good luck with the release I hope it raises lots of money for the trust, which is the lifeblood of the music industry.”

The trust, which says 556 venues are at risk of closure following a prolonged closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, launched the #saveourvenues campaign to draw together fundraising initiatives undertaken by artists and music fans.

Path to greatness

Paul Ramsdale, of event sponsor Scott’s Menswear, said: “Our iconic small venues not only provide the path for artists on their way to greatness, but provide a sense of pride, community and celebration of both the local and national music scenes.

“All Together Now being sung by exciting, new talent at a time when we’re emerging from a long period of lockdown should inspire us all to dig deep to make sure those venues are still around, while celebrating a long summer of festivals, football and renewed togetherness.”

Dave Pichilingi, chief executive officer of label and management company Modern Sky UK, said: “We’ve so much music talent around the UK and, simply, they will have nowhere to grow if we lose live venues.

The Crooks.

“It’s a battle we’re very much in together, so recording a new version of All Together Now, with some of the artists that have come through and still love playing our at-risk venues, made perfect sense.

“This summer brings hope in music, football, vaccines, festivals and sunshine and this anthem fits that sense of optimism.”