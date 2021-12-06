Chantel McGregor will rock Derbyshire venue with her guitar-playing talent

Chantel McGregor will play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 9, 2021.

Chantel, a presenter on Hard Rock Hell Radio, is lined up for The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 9, 2021.

In her younger years, Chantel was told by a major record label that she had “a great voice, but girls don't play guitar like that!"

Undeterred, she enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college’s history to achieve a 100% pass at BTEC with 18 distinctions. She pursued further education and left with a First Class Honours degree in Popular Music and a coveted prize, the college’s musician of the year award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chantel released her first album in 2011 and following years of touring and festival appearances, her sound and style transitioned from conventional blues to big and bold rock.

Her single, Take The Power, was playlisted for five weeks on Planet Rock radio after its release six years ago.

During lockdown 2020, Chantel started working with David ‘Nova’ Nowakowski (Scars on 45), co-writing and recording tracks remotely over the internet as Nova is based in Colorado, USA. Their singles I Will See and Jingle Bells were released on digital streaming and download platforms last winter.

Chantel released a rock cover of Lady Gaga's single Stupid Love through US record label, Cleopatra Records, in May 2020.