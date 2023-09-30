Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We assist our clients in all areas of structural design and detailing from land appraisals on new potential development sites to foundation design and superstructure appraisals.

We pride ourselves in quality and precision with a construction mindset to ensure all our designs are buildable.

I started the company in June 2020 and have been able to grow the business from just myself to four employees in three years. We work across the United Kingdom, but our focus now is to try and engage with developers and architects more locally within the region to provide our expertise and help improve the local community.

Our latest Champions columnist is Laura Holland, managing director, Ecotech Engineers

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

We have recently been shortlisted for two business awards with the East Midlands Chamber for ‘Small Business off the Year’ and ‘Outstanding Growth’ – it is great to get recognised more locally for our achievements, but I would say our greatest achievement is the great team I have been able to build around me.

Without the positive team morale, eagerness to deliver on projects and motivation to take on challenges I don’t think I would be looking forward with such positivity.

This team doesn’t include just the employees of Ecotech but also the supporting characters that help us and really reflect the goodwill and helpfulness of the business community in and around the Chesterfield area.

'There is a great element of positivity and support for all businesses in Chesterfield. It feels like everyone has realised if we work together and engage with other businesses collectively, we can all benefit', says Champions columnist Laura Holland.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Scenic, community, welcoming

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Coffee Society – amazing doughnuts, a great chilled atmosphere and lovely place to have a quiet drink with friends in the evening

Sorbo Lounge – amazing brunches and so welcoming for both children and dogs. You can go with the family and not feel judged if your child doesn’t want to sit at the table, and they are free to explore the brilliant kids’ corner.

Holmebrook Valley Park – A great space for dogs and children to roam free and look for adventure.

Dunston Hall Garden Centre – brilliant garden centre, very well looked after plants and staff that are willing to help and provide advice. All the plants I have bought have been of great quality and you always leave feeling inspired – the bistro is also great!

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We are trying to work more locally to reduce the amount of travelling we have to do to construction sites. We are already encouraging our clients to carry out more meetings on Teams to also reduce the amount of driving we do as a team.

Recently, we have invested in new computer software to reduce the amount of printing we carry out in the office to allow us to review and annotate drawings and documents easily on the computer. We are currently developing our corporate social responsibility policy to outline our sustainable endeavours.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

There is a great element of positivity and support for all businesses in Chesterfield, it always feels like businesses are trying to support each other and help to promote the area rather than compete to be the best.

It feels like everyone has realised if we work together and engage with other businesses collectively, we can all benefit. With the proximity to the Peak District and countryside, there is also an element of calm and encouragement to achieve a better work/life balance to ensure you enjoy life away from work and reconnect rather than working every hour of the day.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

This is something we want to start supporting and will be hoping to look at providing an apprenticeship scheme to promote a gateway into structural engineering and technical drawings.

How is your business working to drive forward further investment in Chesterfield?

By assisting with commercial and residential development outside the boundary of the town, we are continually raising awareness of the attributes of working and living in Chesterfield to a wider audience.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the

town and why?

I think revitalising the heart of chesterfield will have a great impact on Chesterfield. Revitalising the

town will bring the community back into the heart to strengthen the sense of belonging and will also help to link with the Waterside developments.

This should help to promote the town to make it more appealing to young entrepreneurs and families to settle here. I settled here by chance due to work and living prices almost ten years ago, but now I couldn’t think of living anywhere else because I now understand the qualities of Chesterfield.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I hope that we can develop even better transport links to London, Manchester and Leeds, alongside building a stronger public transport system to reduce traffic at peak times.