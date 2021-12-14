Bolsover singer Anthony Parsons bids for chart success with his first Christmas single

Anthony Parsons,who lives in Bolsover, is releasing his first Christmas single.

Anthony Parsons is looking foward to the launch of his pop song So Glad It’s Christmas Time on Friday, December 17.

He said: "The single will be released to every platform available to try and get it into the charts. It would be amazing to get it to number one – but I’d settle for top 40.”

Anthony will need to sell 7,000 to 8,000 copies of the single to make his dream of hitting the top 40 come true.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prolific songwriter Anthony, 32, who is a full-time musician, said: “I was thinking about Christmas songs when I was writing it. As a family man, I thought let’s write it about the kids and what kids experience at Christmas. The lyrics are about Christmas time from a child's perspective.”

Anthony’s song has already hit the mark with his family, seven-year-old son Tylor and three-year-old daughter Ella as well as his stepdaughter Megan,17, and stepson Jack, 21. He said: “The children like it, however my wife, Sheryl, is sick of it as she heard it lots of times before anyone else when I recorded and mastered it.”

His all-time favourite festive song is I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day by Wizzard. Anthony said: “It's upbeat and is one of the songs that I do now when I’m gigging around. As soon as you do that when you're in the pubs and clubs, everyone jumps up.”

A world record bid could be on the cards for Anthony next year. His manager Paul Yates said: “He is attempting to break the record for most live gigs in 12 hours in different towns. Currently the record is 10 and he is aiming to complete 11. The last and record-breaking gig will be in his home town of Bolsover. We're hoping the challenge will take place before May; we have to wait for Guinness to confirm the challenge and then he can do it.”

Anthony has produced around a dozen singles during the past couple of years in his home studio.

His last single, Rise Above It All, raised funds for the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal and the Care Workers Charity. That single earned him one of four awards celebrating unsigned musicians. The other honours that Anthony won at the Get Inside The Music 2021 awards were best solo male of 2020, single of the year and EP of the year.

Chart success has so far eluded Anthony despite widespread airplay for his songs on BBC radio stations.

Now he’s hoping that the army of fans which his songs have attracted through social media will help to make So Glad It’s Christmas Time a big hit.