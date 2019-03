‘Allo ‘Allo star Vicki Michelle is coming to Chesterfield this month with a show which blasts its way through women’s issues including weight gain, mood swings, electrolysis and celebrity gossip.

Vicki teams up with Josephine Partridge (Top Girls) and the show’s co-writer Julie Coombe in Hormonal Housewives which hits the Winding Wheel on March 29.