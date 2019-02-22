Ahoy little pirates! Steer your family to Chatsworth for half-term holiday fun
if your little pirate is looking for some swashbuckling action, then take them to Chatsworth farmyard and playground.
Take a ride on the high seas in the tailor-made galleon and water blast pirate targets, create a pirate hat and parrot, and befriend a few creepy crawlies as well as cuddly farm creatures. All activities are free and included with tickets to the farmyard and playground.
1. Learn the ropes
Have fun in the rigging at the adventure playground.