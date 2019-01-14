Accept no substitute - Who’s Next are the king tribute band

Who’s Next, the premiere live tribute to The Who, will be performing classic hits such as I Can’t Explain and Substitute at a gig in Derbyshire.

The band play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on January 25.

Playing authentic instruments and dressed in period stage wear, the band aim to recreate the early 1970s when many believe The Who were the greatest rock and roll band on earth.

The result is a time capsule ride back to the days of Live at Leeds, The Isle of Wight Festival and Tanglewood shows.

Who’s Next play all of Pete Townshend’s classic pop songs including Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere to Pinball Wizards, My Generation and Won’t Get Fooled Again.

Tickets for the gig at The Flowerpot cost £10 and are available from the venue or click here

