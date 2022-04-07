11 movies and TV shows filmed in Derbyshire and the Peak District

These internationally recognised films and TV shows all featured scenes filmed in Derbyshire – can you name any that we may have missed out?
1. The Princess Bride
Haddon Hall served as a filming location for Rob Reiner's endlessly quotable and critically acclaimed romantic comedy, The Princess Bride. Cave Dale in Castleton also features in this flick, so keep an eye out for that, too.
2. The Dam Busters
One of the most famous war movies of all time, part of The Dam Busters was filmed in Derwent Valley (which was the testing area for the real "Dam Busters"). It served as the backdrop for the exhilarating attack on the Ruhr Valley, which helped inspire the iconic Death Star trench run in Star Wars: A New Hope.
3. The Duchess
Starring Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes, this biopic of Georgiana Cavendish was filmed partly at Chatsworth House. This won't be the last time Chatsworth will be popping up on this list, either.
4. Mary Queen of Scots (2018)
Part of 2018's Mary Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan as the eponymous lead, was filmed in Haddon Hall in Bakewell.
