Winstanley disappointed with quarter-final exit at Lakeside

Buxton star Lorraine Winstanley was disappointed to exit the BDO World Darts Championship at the quarter-final stage - but says she won’t dwell on it.

Winstanley had a trophy-laden 2017 leading up to Lakeside last week but was unable to get past Anastasia Dobromyslova of Russia in the last eight of the ladies competition.

A 2-0 loss to Dobromyslova saw Winstanley out of the tournament in only her second match after a 2-0 win over Tricia Wright in the last 16 for the BDO World No.1.

And, while pleased with her first showing, Winstanley can’t put her finger on why things didn’t go better against Dobromyslova who went on to reach the final against Lisa Ashton.

She said: “I was really pleased with the way I played against Tricia but disappointed with the way I played against Ana.

“I don’t mind losing, I’m not a bad loser, but I was just disappointed I didn’t give her a better game.

“She played me out the park. I don’t dispute that. I’m just disappointed I didn’t give her a better game.”

And added: “I can’t put my finger on as to why I didn’t play as well. I felt exactly the same as I felt on the Wednesday.

“I don’t know what it was but that’s darts and either they go or they don’t - I’m a big believer in that.

“The more you try the worse it gets and you can be playing great one minute and pants the next.”

But it wasn’t all about competing for Winstanley who enjoyed the week catching up with friends at one of the sport’s biggest spectacles.

“I had a great week and really enjoyed it. Losing in the quarter was obviously a disappointment but even so I still had a really good week,” she said.

“I spent time with some great friends. I stayed to support Ana (Anastasia Dobromyslova) all the way through.

“I’d watched her first game and was involved in the next one and I was there to support the rest of her games.

“The atmosphere was amazing this year. It seemed a bit busier than it had done in previous years.

“It’s difficult because people are often back to work during the afternoon sessions - they’re probably quieter.

“But I didn’t get that vibe this year. It was pretty full for most of the week.”

Winstanley’s long list of 2017 accomplishments include the Hal Masters, Welsh Open, English Open, Swedish Open, England Classic, England Matchplay and the Winmau World Masters.

And now she is looking forward to seeing what 2018 has in store, starting at the Dutch Open next week.

“I got to the semis last year and the year before that I got to the final. I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s one of the biggest tournaments in Europe and always a good atmosphere.

“Last year was brilliant. It was the best year of my career so far and I’m looking forward to what 2018 may bring.

“I’m still feeling very positive even though Lakeside didn’t go my way but that’s gone now I won’t dwell on it.

“It was a bad day at the office and I’m still feeling positive and confident for a good 2018.”