Whitwell player in national final of world golf tournament

Keen golfer Paul Stevenson, from Whitwell, has won the regional final of the world’s largest tournament for amateur players.

Stevenson, together with his playing partner, Charlie Wallace, drove to victory in the Audi quattro Cup at The Mere in Knutsford, Cheshire.

The 18-hole stableford competition was one of seven regional finals across the country in a tournament that attracted almost 2,000 players.

Representing their local Sheffield Audi centre, Stevenson and Wallace are now among the final 36 who could taste glory in the UK final at Bowood Golf and Coumntry Club in Calne, Wiltshire next month. Ultimately, they could fly the flag for the UK in the world final at Kitzbuhel in Austria at the end of September.

Stevenson said: “I was pleasantly surprised to win the regional final. I was inspired to take up golf by my father 25 years ago and have been playing socially ever since.

“Hopefully, my success will inspire my own children to take up the sport one day.”

Established in 1991, the Audi quattro Cup is a global tournament that involves more than 80,000 competitors from 42 countries, all hoping to progress to the world final. In 2017, Britons Melissa McMahon and Jon Ball came second.